Sand man takes to the high seas

SAND art is not a form commonly seen performed, but has given one man the opportunity to share his talent with a wide audience on board a cruise ship.

Coffs Harbour's John Thiering has recently returned from performing to the guests aboard the Princess cruise with only his hands, sand and a light box.

Sand art is about creating a story through pictures, it is constantly changing and usually projected onto a large screen.

"You draw a picture and then to continue the story, you need to wipe that picture away. It's a continually evolving thing,” Mr Thiering said.

Seven years ago, Mr Thiering built himself a light box and started mucking around with it.

Since then he has performed a number of different shows with musicians, dance parties, plays and collaborated with artists and singers.

"One of the great things about the medium is how many centuries people have been drawing in the sand or with a stick in the dirt.”

After someone mentioned he should perform on a cruise, he did his research and was offered a spot on board the a Princess cruise.

He was flown to Fiji where he boarded the ship and did his performance on the first night to around 1000 people.

"It's been really good for my confidence and to know I can perform on a big stage with a big audience.”

Mr Thiering said he has ambition to do a lot of things with his artwork including festivals and perform on another cruise in June from Malta to Spain.

"I'd really like to take my art form as far and wide as possible.”

To watch John's artwork, he will be performing a show at the regional gallery in August.

For more information, visit the website www.johnthieringart.com.