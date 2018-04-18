How Mehajer-Ibrahim union died

It was supposed to be a fairytale marriage. But it didn’t work out that way.

It was supposed to be a fairytale marriage. But it didn’t work out that way.

SANAA Mehajer has revealed the details of her troubled marriage to estranged husband Mouhamed "Moudi" Tajjour.

The 22-year-old little sister of controversial businessman Salim has detailed how their seemingly perfect relationship soured almost immediately after they got married, leading to abuse, monstrous name-calling and public threats.

Ms Mehajer told the Daily Mail the pair were the best of friends when they started out.

"We knew of each other prior to my sister's wedding, but it was our official meeting," she said.

"We just kicked off from there, we were just the very best of friends I guess. It was like I was on cloud nine and then we decided to get married."

Moudi Tajjour and Sanaa Mehajer announced their engagement on Instagram in November last year.

Tajjour used to be the national vice-president of the Nomads bikie gang, and was once jailed for manslaughter. But she said they never spoke about his criminal history.

"I know what happened because of what is available to read, but I don't know the ins and outs. His past was his past ... I saw beyond it and just didn't judge him," she said.

"I guess the whole bikie thing is sensationalised a little bit. When you meet his friends and stuff it's not scary or anything ... it's not like: "Oh my god he's a bikie".

But she said it wasn't long before the relationship began to fall apart.

"Early days he was good with people and everybody seemed to like him. I never saw anything negative until our honeymoon ... then I was like: 'OK, I didn't actually know you at all'."

Less than a fortnight after their wedding, Ms Mehajer said she saw a change in her husband.

"We went to Koh Samui, Thailand, and had plans to travel Asia, but when the marriage started to breakdown on the honeymoon I didn't want to," she said.

"Basically there was a change in his personality, a change in behaviour and that didn't coincide with what I expected (as a wife). I guess some people accept some types of behaviours and attributes, but that wasn't for me.

"There were little signs, but I guess fights aren't out of the ordinary in any relationship.

"(It) started off with the name calling, so things like "sl**". Fights were followed by apologies, followed by aggression again. It was just up and down like a yoyo and it started to get emotionally draining, as you can imagine."

She told police he started treating "hotel staff and herself with a lack of respect ... swearing and abusing them".

Police have applied for an apprehended violence order on Sanaa Mehajer's behalf against Tajjour.

Ms Mehajer moved to a separate hotel room and claimed Tajjour started calling her a "rat" and a "slut" via text messages.

The 22-year-old then decided to end the relationship and returned to Australia by herself.

"It made me question my self-worth," she said of the abuse. "I was raised in a family where my parents taught me to love myself ... and I was like: "Why was I feeling so great about myself and I got married and suddenly I'm feeling like a piece of s**t?"

"I knew that it was over the day he called me a sl** and I knew that it would only get worse from there, and it did."

Ms Mehajer left for Sydney on February 5, following a "civil" final discussion in the hotel lobby, in which Tajjour gave her back her apartment keys and credit cards.

But by the time she'd made it from Koh Samui to Bangkok, the abuse and subsequent apologies had started again.

"At Bangkok airport I just received an influx of texts from him abusing the hell out of me. Midway through the messages he'd apologise, say "I love you", and then start all over again."

Even after she blew back to Sydney, the cycle continued.

"When I got back to Sydney he got really aggressive about the fact that I'd changed my Instagram name back to my maiden name," Ms Mehajer said.

"There was a point where if he couldn't contact me, he'd abuse my family … (or) have his friends and family contact me. I didn't speak to anyone about my issues.

"I guess nobody really knew the extent of what was going on, I kept that to myself."

She said Tajjour was "really apologetic" when he got back to Sydney, acknowledging his actions and saying he wanted her back.

After a long chat, she decided to give him a second chance.

"At the time I thought it deserved a shot. I believed that it was my duty as a wife to support him ... so I gave my marriage a second go."

The couple later reunited on Valentine's Day in February and agreed "to live together to see if they could fix their marriage", according to court documents.

But within weeks the pair fell out again and Ms Mehajer says they began arguing while in Tajjour's car.

She claimed he pulled her back into the vehicle by her hair as she tried to get out.

"We were driving and we were fighting about something so irrelevant. I asked him to let me out of the car and he started calling me a "sl**, a mutt and a rat.

"I said: 'I'm going to get out when it stops'. He threatened me and said: 'If you get out, I'm going to pull you back in by your hair'.

"When the car was stationary I opened the door. Half my body was out of the car and he pulled me back in by my hair."

After the incident, Ms Mehajer moved back into her parents' Lidcombe home. She claimed the bikie continued to torture her over social media.

After the incident, Ms Mehajer moved back into her parents' Lidcombe home. She claimed the bikie continued to torture her over social media.

"I received numerous emails calling me a "sl**" just because I'm with a male friend for instance. He would get his friends to message me because he was blocked - I not once posted anything about him," she said.

It was when Ms Mehajer finally retaliated that things were taken up a notch.

She said she reported the posts he'd published about her on Instagram, saying she felt she had to "go to his level to make him stop".

In retaliation, he launched a 50-second expletive-ridden tirade against her on the social media platform, saying he was near her parents' home.

According to court papers, her father confronted Tajjour on the front lawn.

He allegedly said to Mr Mehajer in Arabic: "Do you want me to shoot her?"

Ms Mehajer ended up taking out an AVO, saying "he shouldn't be allowed to do what he wants and dictate my life".

"I felt like everything was on his terms, I wanted to control my life again," she said.

Sanaa now says the order against her estranged husband brings her a sense of comfort.

And now, she claims she's been brought a sense of comfort.

"I'm relieved that I have this order, because although we were over before, I felt like it wasn't because of his intimidation on social media, I felt like it was never ending," she said.

"I publicly share my life because I can. I shouldn't be scared because someone tells me not to, or because someone is not going to be happy about who I'm with - that's their problem.

"The whole controlling factor that he had pushed me even more to fight for women's rights and made me so much more passionate about what I'm doing because now it is personable to me," the aspiring lawyer said.

"My story probably isn't anywhere near as intense as someone else's, but it's driven my passion to fight for women and the voiceless."