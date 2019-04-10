Samsung’s dream of a connected home is a reality

FROM laundry to grocery shopping and everything in-between, Samsung is on a mission to connect Aussie homes to make them smarter and more efficient.

The tech giant has shared its unique ability to make seamlessly connected consumer experiences across Samsung devices, and unveiled its next-generation Family Hub refrigerator and revolutionary washing machine technology QuickDrive™ amongst other things.

Samsung believes that a new generation of homeowners are looking to technology to define both who they are and how they want to live their lives.

The fourth gen Family Hub fridges have greater integrated technology. Claire Gould

Enter Family Hub.

Samsung's Family Hub refrigerators are multi-purpose. Not only do they chill and freeze your food, they've got smart technology that turns the humble fridge into a communication and entertainment hub for the kitchen and home.

And Darren Tay, regional Head of Digital Appliances for Samsung SEAO said at the company's SEOA forum in Singapore last month that in 2019 Samsung will sell more family hubs than in the last two years.

Already in market in Australia, the soon-to-be-released fourth generation Hub is packed with enhanced AI and IoT capabilities as well as the new Family Board, and communal screen that family members can interact with in a personalised way.

While the technology is front and centre, the fridges themselves are state of the art. Claire Gould

The Family Hub can help you answer your door (with a RING doorbell), and let you look inside the fridge while out shopping for better grocery management, and even has six separate accounts linked to it so family members can have their own profiles and channels for communication.

Meanwhile in the laundry department Samsung's newest washing machine model features QuickDrive™ technology that will speeds up laundry chores without compromising washing performance - cutting washing time by 50 percent and energy use by 20 percent.

Wash the clothes in half the time and add a stray sock mid-way through? Don't mind if I do. Claire Gould

But it's the AI-powered laundry assistant called Q-rator that makes all the difference. Q-rator has three main functions:

Laundry Planner enables consumers to manage a laundry finishing time, freeing consumers to control their schedule on their own terms.



Laundry Recipe gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on the information such as colour, fabric type, and degree of soiling provided by the user, eliminating the need for guessing about which cycle is best.



HomeCare Wizard monitors the washer by remote, proactively alerting users about potential problems and providing quick troubleshooting support.

Both the new model Samsung fridges and washing machines will hit Australian homes later in 2018.

The writer was in Singapore as the guest of Samsung