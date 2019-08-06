Menu
Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy smartch watches.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has rotating haptic bezel

by Andrew Potts in New York
6th Aug 2019 8:20 AM

SAMSUNG has fired the latest salvo of the smartwatch war, unveiling its new device just day out from its annual Unpacked event.

The new Galaxy Watch Active2 has a range of new features, including the ability to make and receive phone calls using the watch and an increased focus on lifestyle and wellness. It will go on sale on October 8, with prices ranging from $549. to $799.

Just like Apple Watch, the Active2 allows users to customise health-tracking services in the device, with improvements made to the range of insights available to wearers.

DJ Koh, Samsung's president of IT and mobile communications, said the focus on health and wellbeing was designed to improve the lives of its users.

"The smartwatch market is rapidly growing and we at Samsung are excited to continually expand our presence in new and visionary ways," he said.

"With Galaxy Watch Active2 we have created a device that will enable consumers to take control of their health and wellness and seamlessly flow between their devices and connect across the Galaxy ecosystem."

The Galaxy Watch Active2 comes in a range of designs and two sizes.
The Galaxy Watch Active2 comes in a range of designs and two sizes.



The watch's rotating bezel, a "signature" element of earlier models,has been upgraded to become fully digital on the curved AMOLED screen. This move, Samsung says, was made to maximise the screen size.

The One user interface has also been upgraded on the watch, which comes in two sizes - 44mm and 40mm - and two different makes - a lightweight aluminium model and a premier watch made of solid stainless steel and a leather strap.

Garry McGregor, Samsung Australia's Vice President of IT and mobile said users expected more from smartwatches as the industry changes.

"Growth in the wearables category has skyrocketed over recent years as more Australians adopt wearable technology to complement and empower their daily lives," he said.

"Devices, in turn, have evolved significantly to respond to changing needs and expectations.

"Australians today want more than just a piece of tech that tells the time and counts their steps.

"They want devices that enhance their lifestyle and their personal style."

Andrew Potts travelled to New York as a guest of Samsung.

