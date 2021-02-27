Samples taken as diesel spill estimate rises to 11,000L

The estimated amount of diesel spilt during this week’s dramatic train derailment at Nana Glen has risen according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Responding to questions about the impact of the incident on the surrounding environment, an EPA spokesman said they continued to provide support to Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Police with regard to containing pollutants that could escape the train.

Initial estimates put the amount of diesel leaked from the overturned train at around 8000 litres, however the spokesman indicated that figure was slightly higher.

The site of the train derailment at Nana Glen on February 25.

“Water samples have been taken and initial test results from the samples will be available shortly. Current estimates suggest that approximately 11,000 litres of diesel has been lost,” the spokesman said.

DON'T FORGET: Activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

“The Orara River has been at moderate flood level and the area has received several hundred millimetres of rain during the incident, dispersing any pollutants.”

The derailed locomotive.

One locomotive and 14 containers left the track following torrential rain and flash flooding across the region on Thursday.

Remarkably, neither of the drivers were physically injured.

Yesterday, FRNSW Incident Commander Superintendent Greg Rankin said HAZMAT containment booms had been set up stop the spread of the spill.

He was hoping the good weather would continue, allowing better access to the site and because of the positive effect sunshine had on the spill.

Some containers came to rest in floodwaters at Nana Glen.

“(Sunshine) aids in the removal of the diesel,” he said.

“It will burn off as the sun hits it which is a normal process that occurs with that type of spill products so that is going to assist us as well.”

READ MORE: 'Not every day we get a train in our backyard'

Supt. Rankin added that even after the site was deemed safe and handed over to the Australian Rail Track Corporation, FRNSW would remain on site and assist with any more “minor spills” which could occur as they upright the derailed train.