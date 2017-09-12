Same-sex surveys arriving on the Coffs Coast

Residents can expect the survey to arrive in their mailbox any time between now and Monday, September 25.

WITH millions of letters now in transit, we'll have to remember to check our mailboxes and not just our inboxes for the next two weeks.

The controversial $122 million non-binding same-sex marriage survey is now in full swing as the surveys begin being sent out today.



The process is pretty simple: use a dark pen to mark one box - either yes or no - to the question "Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?”.

Then put your form in the Reply Paid envelope, and head to your nearest post office.

In this era of memes, emojis and selfies it's a rare occasion to be required to visit the post office, so for the younger generation, or new residents, you can find post offices in Coffs Harbour at Coffs Central, Park Beach Plaza, Coffs Harbour Jetty and more.

Residents are encouraged to return their forms as soon as possible, and for your response to count make sure you get it in by October 27.

Responses will not be accepted after 6pm on November 7.

The results will be released on November 15.

If you're unwilling to take part in the voluntary survey, destroy it - and definitely don't try to sell it.

The ABS have recently issued a warning for those passing their vote on to others, after news.com reported an eBay user attempted to hawk his vote for at least $1,500.

The offence could carry a maximum penalty of $2100 or even 12 months of jail.