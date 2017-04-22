23°
Same old challenge at Maclean

22nd Apr 2017 2:30 AM
CHALLENGE: Coffs United faces a road trip to Maclean today. An assignment that usually proves difficult to complete.
CHALLENGE: Coffs United faces a road trip to Maclean today. An assignment that usually proves difficult to complete.

TIME travels fast. It's been eight years since Maclean last won a Men's Premier League title.

Even though the current Bobcats outfit isn't as strong as the 2009 team, Coffs United gaffer Glenn Williams is still expecting a tough encounter when his Lions travel north today.

"It's always hard to take the points up there," Williams said.

One thing Williams is unsure of is exactly what his team will be up against.

"I saw them (Maclean) play in the FFA Cup but that was very early in the season so we're not taking much from that at all," he said.

The Lions have three points to their name already after winning their only game of the season so far and will be keen to double that tally today.

Enthusiasm hasn't been an issue for the reigning premier despite the frustrations the wet weather has brought.

"The boys have been very committed," the coach said.

"Even through the last four weeks which has been no games and very little training."

The Coffs Coast Tigers are jumping out of their skin to play as it will be their first match of the season.

The Tigers travel to Grafton to face a Westlawn outfit that was soundly beaten 9-1 by Northern Storm in its only match so far this season.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL
Today
3pm - Maclean v Coffs United
5pm - Westlawn v Coffs Coast Tigers

Topics:  coffs united lions north coast football soccer

