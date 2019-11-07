Samantha Armytage shows off new man

Sunrise presenter Samantha Armytage has opened up on her blossoming romance with former farmer Richard Lavender and their shared love of horses and a quieter life in the country.

A few months into their relationship, Armytage has spoken for the first time of the man who has captured her heart with the pair making the Who Sexiest People 2019 list.

"His eyes were the first thing I saw," Armytage said, adding that "there was a

connection" between the pair instantly when they met at Skye Leckie's birthday bash in May.

Samantha Armytage with boyfriend Richard Lavender. The couple made the WHO Sexiest People 2019 list. Picture: Jason Ierace

"We both enjoy horses, skiing, architecture, art. That's really important to

have a lot in common. And so far, so good."

Lavender, 60, is a former farmer based in the Southern Highlands who now rehomes, retrains and breeds thoroughbred horses.

One of the attractions for 43-year-old Armytage, who is extremely private outside of her work on breakfast TV, was the fact he is not part of "the media circus".

"He doesn't care what people think of him, which I admire greatly," she told the magazine.

Sunrise hosts Samantha Armytage and David Koch with the rest of the program’s team. Picture: Seven Network

"He's very decent, very honest. I love that he's so modest."

Of Armytage, he said: "She had a sparkle in her eye. She has a quick wit, a terrific sense of humour. I think a lot of the people who are in show business are a bit flouncy. I've seen a few celebrities in public - it's not always attractive."

With Armytage working out of Sunrise headquarters at Martin Place, the couple spend week days in the city and retire to his 40-hectare property at weekends.

WHO Sexiest People 2019’s list has been released.

"Richard is a fabulous rider," she said.

"I rode as a kid and did pony club and didn't get on a horse for about 20 years. I'm getting back into it. I'm a little bit more nervous than I used to be. When you're a kid, you don't think about hurting yourself.

"I'm a bit more wary than I used to be."