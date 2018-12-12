Menu
Sam and Phoebe Burgess with their daughter Poppy. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Sam and Phoebe Burgess welcome baby

by Staff writers
12th Dec 2018 4:30 AM

Sam and Phoebe Burgess have welcomed their second baby together, becoming a family of four.

The Rabbitohs star and his wife greeted their new addition to the family on Sunday, with Phoebe taking to Instagram to share the happy news.

"William 'Billy' Mark Burgess," the 29-year-old captioned a black and white photo of herself in a hospital bed alongside the NRL star and their newborn.

"Born 9th December 2018, 4.22kg. Welcome to our world little big man, our hearts are so full. #FamilyofFour."

The couple are also parents to a little girl named Poppy, nearly two.

 

The birth of their second baby comes just three months after the South Sydney star, also 29, became embroiled in a salacious "sexting" scandal with another woman.

In September, The Daily Telegraph reported that a woman, 23, complained to the Rabbitohs club claiming she felt "disgusted and violated" after exchanging a series of messages on social media with Burgess. The young woman claimed the club had not taken the allegations seriously and had failed to respond to her.

NRL player Sam Burgess with his daughter Poppy. Picture: Instagram
The Daily Telegraph verified at the time that the Facebook Messenger accounts at the centre of the scandal belonged to Burgess.

Following an internal investigation into the claims, the star forward along with other Rabbitohs players, were cleared of "any actionable misconduct."

The Telegraph reported players told investigators that the social media exchanges were consensual.

The WAG, who was heavily pregnant with William at the time, never directly commented on the saga.

The 29-year-old posted this photo three days after news of her husband’s alleged sexting revelations broke. Picture: Instagram
Phoebe Burgess, pregnant with her second child, Billy. Picture: Instagram
The family has been hit by allegations the star player was sexting a 23-year-old woman. Picture: Instagram
The Burgess clan is now a family of four. Picture: Instagram
