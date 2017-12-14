Salvos have shock data on tough times this Christmas

PLEASE HELP: The Salvation Army need support to find presents for kids this Christmas.

WITH the Salvation Army at the pointy end of helping those doing it tough, it's a shock to hear them say the problem is far worse than the community knows.

The Salvos commissioned research from Roy Morgan as part of the 2017 Christmas Appeal and found an alarming increase in the number of children who won't find presents under the tree.

Around 1.6 million Australians with children under the age of 10 will not be providing a Christmas present to their children this year, an increase of more than one million compared to 2016 figures.

The research paints a bleak picture according to Major Paul Moulds.

"People living on marginal incomes and tight budgets are already carefully managing how they spend their money,” he said.

"With power prices escalating, housing affordability getting worse and more struggling to get enough paid work, it's getting harder and harder for many people to keep their head above water.

""This research is extremely disturbing and is precisely why we ask the public to dig deep and support our Christmas Appeal.”

Roy Morgan's researchers paint a gloomy picture.

A massive 735,000 Australians know 10 or more families who will experience financial hardship or poverty and 69 per cent say we are losing the true meaning of Christmas.

Eight million say the general public isn't doing enough to help those in need while 9.5 million people say paying for Christmas is getting harder and harder every year.

"Many Australians believe we, as a nation, are not doing enough to help those in need.

"We see so much poverty and people without hope at The Salvation Army and it hits home even more at Christmas.

"Over Christmas we will help over 300,000 people, serve over 10,000 meals and distribute more than half a million gift and toys to Aussies in need.

"Please donate to our appeal so we can bring hope where it's needed most.”

To donate visit salvos.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).