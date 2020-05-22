Salvos’ appeal goes online

The Salvation Army is calling on people to donate virtually to help people in need.

WHILE many people are feeling a degree of side effects from the COVID-19 health crisis, for some people, the impact is being felt worst of all.

The Salvation Army is calling on the community to take part in its annual fundraiser to help those in need, through a different approach.

For almost six decades, the Salvation Army has been knocking on doors to raise money for its Red Shield Appeal but social distancing measures have required a change of tactic.

This year’s fundraiser will be run by an army of “digital doorknockers”.

Doorknockers will be able to create a web page explaining why they want to fundraise and then “knock” on doors by sending emails, social media messages or texts.

The Salvation Army last year provided more than one million sessions of care to people in need, helped 46,000 people experiencing homelessness and provided financial counselling to more than 65,000 people.

Money raised by digital doorknockers will stay in local communities and be used to fund initiatives such as community meals, financial support and crisis accommodation.

To get involved, visit digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au