Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Salvation Army is calling on people to donate virtually to help people in need.
The Salvation Army is calling on people to donate virtually to help people in need.
News

Salvos’ appeal goes online

Rachel Vercoe
22nd May 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE many people are feeling a degree of side effects from the COVID-19 health crisis, for some people, the impact is being felt worst of all.

The Salvation Army is calling on the community to take part in its annual fundraiser to help those in need, through a different approach.

For almost six decades, the Salvation Army has been knocking on doors to raise money for its Red Shield Appeal but social distancing measures have required a change of tactic.

This year’s fundraiser will be run by an army of “digital doorknockers”.

Doorknockers will be able to create a web page explaining why they want to fundraise and then “knock” on doors by sending emails, social media messages or texts.

The Salvation Army last year provided more than one million sessions of care to people in need, helped 46,000 people experiencing homelessness and provided financial counselling to more than 65,000 people.

Money raised by digital doorknockers will stay in local communities and be used to fund initiatives such as community meals, financial support and crisis accommodation.

To get involved, visit digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stay connected to The Advocate: top stories this week

        premium_icon Stay connected to The Advocate: top stories this week

        News It's our goal every day to publish the best of our region's breaking news, sports, business and entertainment journalism that matters most to you.

        Mid North Coast suffers highest job losses during Covid-19

        premium_icon Mid North Coast suffers highest job losses during Covid-19

        News Concern over the local job markets, as unemployment rates spiral.

        WASTE CRISIS: Coffs ‘on the abyss’

        premium_icon WASTE CRISIS: Coffs ‘on the abyss’

        News Coffs Harbour is drowning in waste.

        REVEALED: Plans to revitalise Jetty Strip

        premium_icon REVEALED: Plans to revitalise Jetty Strip

        News The plan aims to revitalise the dining and entertainment strip.