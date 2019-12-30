Menu
Cameron White thinks about it, then ditches the chips.
Cricket

Salty cricket veteran destroys fan’s hot chips

by Fox Sports
30th Dec 2019 5:40 PM

REMEMBER the early days of 2017 when you loved Bruno Mars' 24K Magic and the "Salt Bae" meme was the funniest thing on the internet?

Remember a month later how you were sick of both those things?

Cameron White is still weary of the Salt Bae meme if the Adelaide Strikers star's lighthearted response to being asked to re-enact it at Sunday night's Big Bash League match is anything to go by.

Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake and Alex Carey were all happy to sprinkle imaginary salt over one fan's half-full box of hot chips but White had other ideas.

After putting his autograph to a sign adorned with the words "Salt Fan Club" - assumedly named after Strikers batsman Phil Salt - White batted the chips up out of the hands of their owner, before jogging down the tunnel happy with his work.

On Monday morning, White tweeted the chips emoji when the BBL joked he owed the Salt Fan Club replacement chips.

The Adelaide Strikers are still the only undefeated team left in the BBL this season after the Melbourne Renegades capitulated to an 18-run loss at Marvel Stadium.

Former Australian captain White played four Tests and 91 ODI matches.

The 36-year-old has scored 1559 runs in the BBL, the eighth highest of any Big Bash batsman.

The Strikers next face the Sydney Thunder in a home fixture on Tuesday evening. They will claim top position on the BBL ladder if they win the New Year's Eve clash in Adelaide.

