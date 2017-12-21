Saltwater Freshwater Festival into 12 month recess

DANCE OFF: The Saltwater Freshwater Festival has been postponed until 2019.

DANCE OFF: The Saltwater Freshwater Festival has been postponed until 2019. Trevor Veale

A LACK of sponsorship will halt the staging of the 2018 Saltwater Freshwater Festival.

The much-loved annual event conducted by the Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance (SWFW) instead be transferred to 2019 with planning to recommence in the middle of next year.

While some government funding is channelled towards the festival, the majority of its financing relies on the generosity of sponsors, partners and supporters aligned with the cultural mission.

SWFA general manager Chris Spencer said not enough donors were available.

"The Alliance had made the decision to eliminate the $5 entry fee at the festival gates in order to make the festival truly accessible to all members of the community irrespective of their financial circumstances,” he said.

"Amid this, 2017 was a difficult year with a 25 per cent reduction in income and a greater burden placed on fewer staff members running our many projects that serve Mid North Coast communities throughout the year.

"However we are committed to offering the festival in 2019.”

Since beginning in 2010 the festival has gone into recess twice - in 2012 when bad weather forced the cancellation of an event planned for Taree and again in 2016 when the event returned to Coffs Harbour.

Last staged on January 26 at North Coast Regional Botanic Garden, more than 50,000 people have attended to participate in traditional and contemporary Aboriginal culture.

SWFW invites business partners to share in the success of the 2019 return of the festival.

Contact Chris Spencer at gm@saltwaterfreshwater.com.au