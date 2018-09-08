Menu
Health

Egg recall as 23 diagnosed with salmonella

by AAP
8th Sep 2018 11:02 AM

CONSUMERS in Sydney are being told to avoid Glendenning Farms eggs after 23 people were diagnosed with food poisoning from Salmonella enteritidis.

The NSW Food Authority is working with NSW Health to investigate the cases which occurred in a cluster and says the company, Eggz on the Run, is undertaking a voluntary recall of the eggs.

Salmonella enteritidis symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, usually about six to 72 hours after the contaminated food is eaten.

Proof of purchase for a recalled item isn't required.

