Sally Skelton dedicated tonight's performance to her mum Maxine. Channel 9
Sally's emotional musical tribute to her mum

Seanna Cronin
by
27th May 2018 9:30 PM

YOU could hear a pin drop in The Voice studios tonight as Sally Skelton performed an emotional ballad in tribute to her mum.

The Maroochydore teen revealed her mum Maxine has been undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, and last week's live show was the first time she was able to travel to Sydney to see her daughter perform on the reality TV show.

She dedicated tonight's performance of Coldplay's Fix You to her mum.

"This year's been a bit rocky," she said.

"Last week (my performance) was a bit shaky. I wanted to really emote. I've come back and given different things a go, but this is what I'm about." 

Her coach Joe Jonas, who revealed his father has also undergone chemotherapy, described it as a fight song.

"This was a very scary song for you to sing, not because it's a big hit but because of the emotion you have to connect to it," he said.

"It was really powerful and moving."

After appearing on the show last year, Ms Skelton has been hailed as The Voice's comeback queen and tonight only solidified her standing with viewers, many of whom praised her performance:

 

Not surprisingly, Voice viewers voted to keep her safe for another week.

Brock Ashby from Team Kelly found himself in the bottom two again tonight along with Team Delta's Jacinta Gulisano. After a sing-off and snap viewer vote, Brock was eliminated.

