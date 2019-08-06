Menu
Say it ain’t so, Sally.
Athletics

Sally Pearson’s retirement bombshell

6th Aug 2019 7:49 AM

AUSTRALIAN track golden girl Sally Pearson is reportedly set to announce a shock retirement from athletics less than 12 months out from the Olympics.

The Herald Sun's Scott Gullan reports Pearson - the 100m hurdles gold medallist at the 2012 London Games - has been brought down by unshakeable injury problems.

The stunning news comes less than a fortnight after she appeared in Sydney to promote the 12-month countdown to next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

The 32-year-old had given no indication of the pending end to her stellar career.

Gullan reports the Queenslander will announce the news today in a huge blow to our athletics team ahead of next year's games.

Pearson became a breakout star after winning her pet event at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi before proving she was world-class at the 2011 world championships in Daegu.

She sealed her place as an athletics great by charging home to win in London before adding another Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow in 2014.

But injuries began to bite as Pearson missed the Rio Olympics. She bounced back for perhaps the most heroic win of her career by claiming an unexpected world title back in London in 2017 before also missing last year's Commonwealth Games on her home turf of the Gold Coast through injury.

MORE TO COME …

