A year after she retired from athletics, Olympic champion Sally Pearson has welcomed a baby girl, announcing the news alongside her first family photo
Sally Pearson welcomes baby girl

by Amy Price
8th Jul 2020 5:59 PM
OLYMPIC champion Sally Pearson has given birth to a baby girl.

The 33-year-old Queenslander announced the happy news on social media after giving birth on Wednesday, revealing she and her husband, high school sweetheart Kieran Pearson, had named their baby girl Ruby Elizabeth.

She shared an image from hospital of her cradling her newborn baby to her chest as Kieran watched on.

Sally and Kieran Pearson announce the birth of their baby girl, Ruby Elizabeth, on July 8. Picture: supplied/ @sallypearson
"We would like to introduce you all to Ruby Elizabeth Pearson," the caption read.

The Olympic hurdling champion announced in January, just five months after retiring from athletics, that she was expecting her first child.

"To start the next chapter of our lives with such joy and love is more than we could've ever hoped for," she said at the time.

Pearson recently told The Courier-Mail starting a family was the obvious next step after announcing her retirement.

Sally Pearson and husband Kieran are first-time parents. Picture: Nigel Hallett
"For this chapter of my life, with growing a human in my body, it's calmed me down quite a bit and made me open-minded as to what being a parent is going to be like for me, because obviously I have no idea," she said in May.

"It's been quite nice discovering that about myself and hopefully that calmness is worming its way into the baby somehow."

She said she wanted her child "to be adventurous like me, and not be afraid to try new things".

