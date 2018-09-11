Salim Mehajer in alleged attack on prison officer

DISGRACED businessman Salim Mehajer is in trouble again after allegedly attacking a prison officer during a highly-charged confrontation in his Cooma jail cell which has landed the former Auburn deputy mayor in isolation for two weeks.

The 32-year-old property developer is alleged to have grabbed the prison officer during the altercation in his prison cell at Cooma Jail, where he has been serving an eleven-month sentence for electoral fraud since June.

Salim Mehajer being taken from a prison truck to Burwood court in July. Picture: John Grainger

'A 32-year-old inmate has been charged internally after allegedly grabbing a prison officer by the wrist at Cooma Correctional Centre last week,' a Corrective Services NSW spokesman said.

'The inmate has been placed on a 14-day segregation order.'

The scuffle comes just weeks after the shamed former politician lost a court battle to prevent detectives photographing his heavily-tattooed tattoos which they claimed could link him to an alleged cash handover, which had been caught on CCTV.

The alleged incident happened at Cooma Correctional Centre. Picture: Ray Strange

Police allege the exchange of $1250 at the meeting was connected to the now infamous car crash that Mehajer allegedly staged while on his way to face separate assault charges in court.

He was subsequently charged with perverting the course of justice and sent to Silverwater Jail in January.

Mehajer was released after posting bail at the beginning of April only to be convicted with fraud in June after it was found he had rigged his local government election in 2012 with the help of his sister Fatima to gain public office.