Sale spells the end for 19 Orlando Street

The building on 19 Orlando St may be turned into a real estate office.

AN infamous premises on Orlando St may soon be used to cater to a rather different kind of clientele, following the approval of a development application.

The DA recently lodged by local engineering firm GHD proposes to turn 19 Orlando St, the site of a brothel, into a real estate agency for Nolan Partners.

The building was listed for sale by Tweed Heads-based Towers Francis Property more than a year ago in August 2018 for a price of $1,350,000, and was sold for an undisclosed amount on October 24.

Information relating to who the buyer is has also not been disclosed.

The building has been used to provide sex services since 1997, when the NSW Land and Environment Court had approved it.

The DA is seeking a change of use of the building from a 'sex services premises' to 'a business premises' and no changes have been proposed to the existing floorplan arrangement.

This arrangement would consists of two reception areas, a large office/boardroom, ten offices, a staff/storage room, amenities, and eight carparking spaces.

Meanwhile, a second DA lodged recently could see that part of the Jetty area transformed in the near future.

The DA proposes to demolish the buildings located just one block away from 19 Orlando St, in order to make way for a new seven storey apartment complex.

The $14.26 million plan by Casa Koala Architecture is proposed to be built across two lots on the corner of Collingwood and Orlando Streets, and would see the building currently housing Buddha's Home & Garden as well as a residence demolished.

The DA is currently pending approval.