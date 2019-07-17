Sale of Boambee East home

144 Linden Avenue, Boambee East

THIS lifestyle property boasts a solid, beautifully presented and move-in ready colonial-style home. Featuring high ceilings, leadlight windows, loads of natural light, polished hardwood floors and period features including french timber doors, classic tiling and claw foot bath. The expansive floorplan offers five bedrooms, a study, three bathrooms and the bonus of one of the bedrooms being a separate self-contained man cave or potential granny flat/rental with its own ensuite. There are multiple living spaces to choose from including a bar that opens out to an entertainer’s deck with a breathtaking scenic reserve outlook.