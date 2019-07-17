Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This beautifully presented colonial-style home was among the top recent sales.
This beautifully presented colonial-style home was among the top recent sales.
Property

Sale of Boambee East home

17th Jul 2019 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

144 Linden Avenue, Boambee East

THIS lifestyle property boasts a solid, beautifully presented and move-in ready colonial-style home. Featuring high ceilings, leadlight windows, loads of natural light, polished hardwood floors and period features including french timber doors, classic tiling and claw foot bath. The expansive floorplan offers five bedrooms, a study, three bathrooms and the bonus of one of the bedrooms being a separate self-contained man cave or potential granny flat/rental with its own ensuite. There are multiple living spaces to choose from including a bar that opens out to an entertainer’s deck with a breathtaking scenic reserve outlook.

coffs harbour property real estate
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Rescue Helicopter drops in

    premium_icon Rescue Helicopter drops in

    News One of the four Westpac Rescue Helicopters rumbled into Coffs Harbour on Wednesday

    • 17th Jul 2019 3:05 PM
    Police renew appeal to find missing man

    Police renew appeal to find missing man

    Crime Police are appealing for public information to locate Lachlan Cairns

    SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    premium_icon SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    Business There's not a piece of cutlery to be seen in this restaurant