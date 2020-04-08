Menu
Selling Houses Australia's Shaynna Blaze, Andrew Winter and Charlie Albone celebrate the show's 100th sale.
TV

Sale of the century: Selling Houses hits new milestone

Seanna Cronin
by
8th Apr 2020 9:30 PM
IT'S taken 13 seasons but the Selling Houses Australia team has finally hit a major milestone.

The successful sale of a Sydney terrace house in tonight's episode wasn't just a cause for celebration for the homeowners, it also marks the 100th property sold on the hit reno show.

The freestanding property, suffering from an identity crisis, presented some unique challenges for host Andrew Winter and his miracle workers, interior designer Shaynna Blaze and landscape designer Charlie Albone.

Not only does the building take up its entire 186 square metre block, leaving no yard for Charlie, but it falls under heritage guidelines and was zoned part residential and part commercial after owners John and Kitsa's attempted to turn it into a cafe and shop.

But its location in the tightly-held suburb of Crows Nest worked in the team's favour.

The front room was renovated into a home office/living room to meet commercial zoning requirements, while the rest of the two-storey building was converted into a three-bedroom home. 

Thanks to the smart use of space the property sold for $2.5m, covering John and Kitsa's debts and fees.

Selling Houses Australia airs Wednesdays at 8.30pm on The Lifestyle Channel. 

