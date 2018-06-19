Saints unbowed as break arrives

FRONT FOOT: Sawtell/Toormina led at every break in the local derby meeting with Coffs Breakers.

FRONT FOOT: Sawtell/Toormina led at every break in the local derby meeting with Coffs Breakers. Brad Greenshields

AFTER round eight the senior competition is now at the halfway mark and with a general bye this weekend for the representative fixture there's a great opportunity to run the rule over teams.

Sawtell Toormina Saints continue to set the standard in 2018.

They hit the turn with an unblemished record following a third win this season over reigning premier Coffs Harbour Breakers.

It looked for a while this year would be one of rebuilding the list for the Saints after a mass exodus of key players.

Rookie coach Brandt Lee has done an outstanding job in fast tracking the development of young players such as Mitch Napier, Hunter and Connor Perks, and the now injured Angus Kennedy-Carvalho.

Saints won every quarter on Saturday against Breakers and although there was no score blow-outs the cumulative effect ensured a comfortable 40-point victory.

Sawtell outscored Breakers by six goals to three in the opening term to hold a handy 19 point at the first break and continued to build this lead throughout.

Coffs Breakers have endured a tough time preparing a premiership defence.

The club has struggled to find consistency off the back of a significant injury run.

Alex Norman is the latest name to be added to this list after he sustained a shoulder dislocation on the weekend and faces up to four weeks on the sideline.

Port Macquarie Magpies have also had an up and down season that has been blighted by injuries but recorded their best win of 2018 when they motored up the highway to Grafton and beat the Tigers.

The Magpies have struggled with player availability which has meant getting a consistent line-up on the park has been almost impossible.

Grafton Tigers captain-coach Chris Curthoys has missed the last couple of weeks with a knee ailment and coupled with other injuries this has left them lacking real experience and leadership.

At full strength Grafton can test the other teams but hasn't been able to get the list together.