Saints too strong for Magpies

ONLY inaccuracy in front of goal stopped Sawtell/Toormina from producing a scary performance to start the season.

The final margin against Port Macquarie was 104 points in the Saints favour but it could've been greater.

When kicking with the aid of a strong southerly in the second quarter, Sawtell/Toormina stretched a slender lead to 47 points after kicking 6.11 for the term.

The goalkicking honours for the Saints were shared with 13 players contributing to the 20-goal total.

Port Macquarie midfielder Scott Dalton said his side fought hard but was no match for last year's premier with an inexperienced line-up.

"They pretty much ran over the top of us. We were competitive for the first quarter and a bit, but from then it blew out,” Dalton said.

SAWTELL TOORMINA

3.4 9.15 11.19 20.27 (147)

PORT MACQUARIE

2.0 3.4 5.7 6.7 (43)

Goals - Saw: A.Booth 3, D.Pritchard 2, J.Angel 2, J.Ellis-Cluff 2, J.Cosmai 2, L.Stuart 2, M.Trotter, H.Bird, M.Couzens, B.Lee, J.Millet, D.Darby, C.Day. Port: L.Boxhall, L.Dunlop, S.Johnson, K.McClure, J.Schmidt, B.Smith.