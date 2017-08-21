Saints through to grand final with true grit

GOALWARD BOUND: Sawtell/Toormina forward Mitch Napier bursts away from the pack against the Coffs Breakers.

SAWTELL/Toormina produced a peformance full of grit to be the first team through to the grand final.

The Saints fielded their strongest line-up for the season in Saturday's 2nd Semi Final against local rival the Coffs Breakers to win by 19 points.

Renowned for its strong contested possession style for more than a decade, Sawtell/Toormina's experienced players showed the way in the packs in the first half to see the Saints burst out to a 28 point lead shortly before half time.

The Breakers managed to boot the last two goals of the quarter through Fraser Duryea and Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt to cut Sawtell's lead and when Mackinlay Pearce kicked the first goal of the third term, the supporters barracking for the minor premier started to come into the game.

The reply from Jim Angel, his third of the day, restored the Saints lead.

The third term was a real arm wrestle with neither side able to exert any significant advantage which kept scoring opportunities to a minimum.

With the goals by Pearce and Angel the only ones kicked for the quarter, the Saints went to the three quarter time huddle clinging tightly to a 14 point advantage with the Breakers having the use of a strong southerly in the final term.

Sawtell's Mitch Napier was well held by Nic von Schill in the first half but had more impact on the match the longer it went.

His early goal gave the Saints a handy buffer and with further goals from Malcolm Trotter and Jed Ellis-Cluff cancelled out the Breakers' efforts by Duryea and Stanlan-Velt for the Saints to hold on.

Luke Matthews was the usual ball magnet for Sawtell while Hamish Bird and Danniel Johnson gave the team plenty of run. The Breakers had a lot less contributors than normal but Chris Frangos and Fraser Duryea battled hard.