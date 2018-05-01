Saints soar late to be top of the ladder

Sawtell/Toormina's Mitch Napier continued his strong start to the season in front of goal.

SAWTELL/Toormina has sprung the first surprise of the AFL North Coast season by beating the Coffs Breakers under lights at Fitzroy Oval/The Old Camp.

The Breakers were without the services of McKinlay Pearce, Chris Frangos and Jacob Sincock who were on the Gold Coast preparing to play for the Sydney Swans' reserves but it looked as though their absence would be more than covered when Breakers held a 10 point lead at the final interval.

The Saints kicked six unanswered goals in the final term to claim the early season bragging rights.

The Coffs team rallied strongly in the third quarter to limit Sawtell/Toormina to a solitary behind while kicking four goals of their own but couldn't maintain the intensity and the Saints decisively reclaimed the lead to run away with the win by 24 points.

Mitch Napier backed up his seven goals in the opening round with a further three against Breakers while Kane Radford also kicked three goals.

Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt and Shaydan Close both kicked three goals for the Breakers.

Port Macquarie spearhead Sam Johnson was surprisingly quiet against Sawtell/Toormina in the first match of the season but has raced to the top of the goalkicking list with an 11 goal effort against Grafton as the Magpies ran away with a 147 point win.

This week both Coffs Coast teams will be on the road. Sawtell/Toormina travels to Grafton while the Coffs Breakers head south down the Pacific Hwy to meet Port Macquarie.

AFL NORTH COAST

SAWTELL/TOORMINA

3.3 6.8 6.9 12.10 (82)

COFFS BREAKERS

3.3 4.7 8.7 8.10 (58)

Goals - Saw: K. Radford 3, M. Napier 3, T. Fagan 2, T. Perks, J. Ellis-Cluff, D. Johnson, A. Kennedy-Carvalho. Coffs: S. Close 3, N. Stanlan-Velt 3, L. Valdes, J. Guthrie.

PORT MACQUARIE

5.5 12.9 18.9 25.13 (163)

GRAFTON

0.0 1.1 2.3 2.4 (16)

Goals - Port: S. Johnson 11, J. Schmidt 5, L. Boxhall 4, B. Hayward 2, C. Pascoe, B. Eastwell, T. Marmo. Graf: L. Butler, S. Hardes.