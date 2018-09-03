Saints sensational in grand final victory

SAWTY SENSATIONAL: The last quarter by the Saints was something magical.

SAWTY SENSATIONAL: The last quarter by the Saints was something magical. Greg White

SAWTELL-Toormina completed an historic premiership double when taking out both the senior men's and women's AFL North Coast competitions.

Saints have now claimed 10 senior flags making it the most successful club in the League's 37-year history.

The club was previously level with 1980's glamour club Woolgoolga Blues.

Victory in the inaugural season of the women's competition means Saints become the first club to have their name etched on the Linnett Perpetual Premiership Cup.

The winners had to overcome the early loss of Alec Baldwin to a hip injury as well as a first half of poor discipline that saw Coffs Harbour Breakers go to the main break holding a well deserved 20 point lead.

The second half saw a complete role reversal as Saints got control of their emotions at a time Breakers seemed to lose focus and momentum.

A three goal to nil third term saw the Saints poke their noses in front by the last break and the big crowd was expecting a final term shoot out.

Two early last quarter goals to Sawtell veteran Jim Angel, together with one to Connor Perks, put the side into a very strong position.

With each team only kicking one further goal for the match the Breakers were unable to mount a challenge and were forced to relinquish their title as premiers.

Hamish Bird led the Saints second half revival brilliantly and was duly awarded the Woodlock Medal for best on ground.

He received excellent support from unheralded Josh Little and all time club great Luke Matthews in what is expected to be his last hurrah.

Little led the scoring for Sawtell with three goals, with Angel, Matthews, coach Brandt Lee, and Curtis Smith each kicking two.

Breakers captain Chris Frangos got through a mountain of work in the first half with Luke Valdes looking dangerous each time he got his hands on the ball, kicking two goals.

Darcy Hale and Royce Close each added two goals but it was the lack of scoreboard activity in the second half that cost the Breakers.

Last quarter hero Jim Angel may now have incentive to play on past the age of 40.

"At the start of the season we began with a lot of new faces and had to teach some of them the finer points of playing the game,” he said.

"It was also difficult for Brandt Lee to put his hand up to coach a club so used to success and he's done a brilliant job.

"But what an ending it has turned out?”