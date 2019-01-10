Saints seeking fresh blood ahead of premiership defence

ON THE HUNT FOR PLAYERS: The Sawtell-Toormina Saints are looking to add to their premiership winning squad ahead of the 2019 season.

ON THE HUNT FOR PLAYERS: The Sawtell-Toormina Saints are looking to add to their premiership winning squad ahead of the 2019 season. AFL North Coast

AUSSIE RULES: Fresh off their first pre-season training session, reigning premiers Sawtell-Toormina Saints have wasted no time in firing up their recruitment drive ahead of the 2019 AFL North Coast Women's season.

Vice captain Rhianon Taylor said last year was a great journey and she hopes new blood will join the ride for season two.

"It was good to play a sport where girls got to know each other,” Taylor said.

"I didn't just make friends, get fit and learn ball skills; I had fun like I haven't had playing a sport before.

"Of course winning the first ever competition was a highlight, that was really exciting.”

The Saints held their first training session on Wednesday night, with only one goal in mind for the new year.

"We're ready to back up and win the premiership again.”

"We've got some fresh faces that have joined but we're looking to get more down to our training.

"Anyone that would like to try a new sport with a great group of girls should definitely come down.”

The Saints train Monday and Wednesday's at Richardson Park from 6pm.

The AFL North Coast Women's season will get under way in April.