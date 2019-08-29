AGAINST ALL ODDS: Saints out to muster finals miracle

DO OR DIE: The Sawtell Toormina Saints and Port Macquarie Magpies meet today in the preliminary final.

THERE are no more second chances from here on out.

Sawtell Toormina Saints lock horns with the Port Macquarie Magpies Saturday afternoon in the preliminary final for a spot in the decider.

The Saints are up against it to make a splash in the finals, having played the Magpies and minor premiers Coffs Harbour Breakers a combined 10 times without registering a win.

Saints coach Brandt Lee isn't ruling out a major boilover though, believing the defending premiers have champion qualities in their DNA.

"Finals is a different ball game," Lee said.

"Our focus is on us and what we can do. We haven't had a full strength team all year because of injuries and players away.

"So we're not thinking about the regular season games because anything can happen in finals footy."

The Saints had great success on C.ex Coffs International Stadium last year on their way to claiming the flag, and Lee is hoping his side can recapture some of that form.

"We've had a lot of great moments there and won a lot of premierships.

"Port had a tough battle last Saturday against Coffs and have some wounded bodies while we had the weekend off.

"They've got to do the drive up here again to a ground we know well so hopefully we can get the jump on them."

With showers predicted during the day, both sides will have to deal with a slippery pill on a much larger ground.

The senior grand final commences at 2.50pm, with members of the Breakers fraternity sure to be in the stands keeping a close eye on the action.

The women's preliminary final provides the only local derby of the day, with the Breakers and Saints playing off for a ticket to the big dance.

The Breakers have had a remarkable form reversal from last season to go through the 2019 home and away rounds only dropping two matches.

Their loss in the qualifying semi final was extremely disappointing for the playing group and how they respond to will be a key factor in this match.

Despite beating the Saints in their last four encounters, the Breakers won't be underestimating Sawtell as they haven't faced their full strength side since the beginning of the year due to a wretched injury run.

The women take to the field at 11.50am.

The reserve grade match is expected to be an extremely tight affair as there hasn't been anything between Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie all season.

Breakers hold the advantage in this encounter if only for the reason their seniors are already through to the grand final and the club doesn't have to juggle players between the two grades.

The under-17 preliminary final pits teams that have won four of the last five premierships against each other.

The Breakers and Magpies have been the stand out clubs in the division and meet in a rematch of last year's grand final.