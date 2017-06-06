Saints maintain their run of wins

Sawtell/Toormina was a step ahead of Grafton throughout their weekend contest.

SAWTELL-Toormina's defence was at its miserly best on Friday night.

With the match being played in bitterly cold conditions at Grafton, the Saints backs could have been excused for taking the foot off the pedal but they didn't and the Tigers scored only one point over four quarters.

The Saints led by 16 points at the first break but then turned on the best football of the night when they kicked 10 goals in the second term.

After the main break it looked as though things could get very ugly for the Tigers but they battled on manfully and continued to contest the ball all around the ground.

Sawtell also took the chance to try players in different positions in the second half with an eye towards tougher matches ahead in the back half of the season.

Aaron Clarke was the standout performer for the Saints with a bag of six goals.

Veterans Mark Couzens and Jim Angel chipped in with three goals each while Hamish Bird kicked two to lead the Saints to a comfortable 21.17 (143) to 0.1 (1) victory.

Port Macquarie forfeited its senior match against the Coffs Breakers.

The Magpies had several players carrying injuries from the previous week before being hit by a flu virus that left them without enough fit players to take the field.