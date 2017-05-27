Saints have a point to prove

BATTLE LINES: Sawtell/Toormina and the Coffs Breakers face off in a local derby this afternoon.

THE second local derby of the AFL North Coast season offers Sawtell/Toormina a chance for redemption.

When the Saints first met the Coffs Breakers this year, the Breakers won by a large margin but the reigning premier was incredibly undermanned that day.

This afternoon offers the chance for Sawtell/Toormina to show what it's really made of.

Saints coach Jim Angel believes today's match is odds-on to be closer than the last time the rivals met.

"It will definitely be a stronger team for us but regardless of man power, it will certainly be a better effort," Angel said.

Both teams head into the Richardson Park clash having only lost one match for the season.

The Saints have won four straight games since their loss to the local rivals but they will be more focused on local bragging rights than on the number of wins in a row.

Breakers like to play open attacking footy to take advantage of the run and carry while their goalkicking honours have been shared around with Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt, Luke Valdes, Brendan Norton and Fraser Duryea each kicking at least 10 goals for the season.

The Sawty boys have made no secret of their preference for a contested football style of game over their decade of dominance.

Their bigger bodies and more experienced heads in Luke Matthews, Mark Couzens and Jed Ellis-Cluff will be keen to keep the ball in tight and not let Breakers fleet footed players get into space.

Up front, it's more big bodies with Dan Pritchard leading the line well and getting great support from Aaron Clarke.

Down south both Port Macquarie and Grafton will be chasing much needed victories to boost morale after the pair were given hidings during last week's cross conference round.