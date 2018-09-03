Saints guided by an Angel to the flag

MARCHING IN: The moment Saints kicked off the premiership party.

VETERAN Saint Jim Angel was flying as his name suggests in the final quarter of Sawtell-Toormina's landmark 23 points premiership win over Coffs Breakers.

Angel contributed two goals and a whole lot more as the club collected a tenth title to take them past the record set by 80's glamour team Woolgoolga.

The landmark day saw Saints also claim the first ever women's football flag.

"We were behind at the long break and still thought we could do it as games are rarely won in the first half,” Angel said.

"By three quarter time we were ahead by two and all the talk was about keeping that momentum going, which we did.”

Breakers played superbly from the start with a string of spectacular marks setting them up to succeed but even then questions were asked it they could sustain that pace for the entire afternoon.

Angel felt Saints had their measure before the last section began.

"I looked over and saw them (Breakers) in a huddle and thought they were under the pump and it we put on the pressure they might put the cue in the rack.

"The feeling to win was just sensational and after two days of celebration it's been a relief to get back to the farm for a break.”

Full of praise for rookie coach Brandt Lee, Angel said the batten had been passed on to the next generation in emphatic fashion.

"When the season started we genuinely felt this would be a year for rebuilding.

"A good start to the comp saw the confidence rise and when I came back it was mainly to get fit for the over-35 tournament in October.

"The possibility of receiving another premiership medal never really came into it but to get there at last is an unbelievable feeling for this old bloke.”

Port Magpies won their fifth straight reserves title with Sam Johnson's third goal, an over the shoulder speculator, an absolute pearler.

With his back to the sticks, Johnson almost dislocated his hip putting it through.