Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MARCHING IN: The moment Saints kicked off the premiership party.
MARCHING IN: The moment Saints kicked off the premiership party. AFL North Coast
AFL

Saints guided by an Angel to the flag

Greg White
by
3rd Sep 2018 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VETERAN Saint Jim Angel was flying as his name suggests in the final quarter of Sawtell-Toormina's landmark 23 points premiership win over Coffs Breakers.

Angel contributed two goals and a whole lot more as the club collected a tenth title to take them past the record set by 80's glamour team Woolgoolga.

The landmark day saw Saints also claim the first ever women's football flag.

"We were behind at the long break and still thought we could do it as games are rarely won in the first half,” Angel said.

"By three quarter time we were ahead by two and all the talk was about keeping that momentum going, which we did.”

Breakers played superbly from the start with a string of spectacular marks setting them up to succeed but even then questions were asked it they could sustain that pace for the entire afternoon.

Angel felt Saints had their measure before the last section began.

"I looked over and saw them (Breakers) in a huddle and thought they were under the pump and it we put on the pressure they might put the cue in the rack.

"The feeling to win was just sensational and after two days of celebration it's been a relief to get back to the farm for a break.”

Full of praise for rookie coach Brandt Lee, Angel said the batten had been passed on to the next generation in emphatic fashion.

"When the season started we genuinely felt this would be a year for rebuilding.

"A good start to the comp saw the confidence rise and when I came back it was mainly to get fit for the over-35 tournament in October.

"The possibility of receiving another premiership medal never really came into it but to get there at last is an unbelievable feeling for this old bloke.”

Port Magpies won their fifth straight reserves title with Sam Johnson's third goal, an over the shoulder speculator, an absolute pearler.

With his back to the sticks, Johnson almost dislocated his hip putting it through.

afl north coast brandt lee coffs breakers jim angel port magpies sawtell-toormina saints
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Protesters slam PM's ridicule of Big Banana and renewables

    Protesters slam PM's ridicule of Big Banana and renewables

    News Protesters say they have a 'serious message' for PM Scott Morrison who also famously brandished a lump of coal in parliament.

    • 3rd Sep 2018 11:00 AM
    Labor campaigns on nurse patient ratios

    premium_icon Labor campaigns on nurse patient ratios

    News A Foley ALP State Government would introduce nurse to patient ratios

    • 3rd Sep 2018 10:30 AM
    Win the ultimate art tourism trip to Tasmania

    Win the ultimate art tourism trip to Tasmania

    Community Valued at $1500 the prize includes return airfares to Hobart for two

    • 3rd Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News START your week off right with the best priced fuel.

    Local Partners