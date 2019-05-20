Saints go down as Coffs and Port streak away

FELL SHORT: The Saints went down to their Coffs Coast rivals.

FELL SHORT: The Saints went down to their Coffs Coast rivals. Sam Flanagan

AUSSIE RULES: The AFL North Coast senior premiership contest is rapidly shaping as a race between two as further wins for both the Coffs Harbour Breakers and Port Macquarie Magpies has opened up a 12-point lead over the Sawtell Toormina Saints in third.

The Breakers unbeaten run continued as they claimed a second local derby win of the season against Sawtell.

Saints won the opening exchanges and kicked the first goal of the match to show really positive signs.

However, the Breakers soon worked their way into the contest and much of the opening term was evenly poised with the teams exchanging goals. Coffs Harbour got onto a roll late in the quarter and managed to open a five goal lead by the first break.

The Breakers controlled the second and third quarters to extend to an 11-goal lead by three quarter time by which stage the result was beyond doubt.

The Saints saved their best to last and managed to claw back four goals in the final term but it was too little too late.

Shaydan Close continues to show his class up front for the Breakers, kicking six goals. Tyler Ryan and Liam Paige kicked three goals apiece with Josh Lansdowne and Matt Giri chipping in with two goals each.

Mitch Napier led the way for Sawtell with three goals, including an exquisite check side from the pocket. Brandt Lee, Curtis Smith, and Jonah Horan all chimed in with two goals but the Saints undoing was a lack of regular goals whilst the match was in the balance.

The final score was 19.9.123 to 13.10.88.

The Magpies went north to Grafton in the other senior match and secured a 19.19.133 to 1.3.9 win over the Tigers.

In the women's competition, the balance of power in the Coffs Harbour area might be about to shift as the Breakers recorded their first ever win over defending premiers the Sawtell Toormina Saints.

This was the Breakers first win in seven attempts over two seasons and confirms their standing at the top of the ladder.

The Breakers won 4.7.31 to 2.6.18 in glorious sunshine at Richardson Oval.