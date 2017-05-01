24°
Saints give us something to cheer about

1st May 2017 8:00 AM
ALWAYS BETTER: Byron Bay was too strong for Grafton in every facet of their cross conference match at Ellem Oval.
ALWAYS BETTER: Byron Bay was too strong for Grafton in every facet of their cross conference match at Ellem Oval. Debrah Novak

SAWTELL/Toormina was the only AFL North Coast team to secure a victory in the first cross conference round of the season.

Facing teams from the Northern Rivers competition, it was the northern neighbours who won three of the four clashes.

The Saints recorded a strong away win over the Lismore Swans without their strongest line-up.

It fell upon the likes of Luke Matthews, Callum and Lachie Day, Hamish Bird, Jake Cosmai and Jed Ellis-Cluff to claim the four premiership points after falling 20 points down at the first break.

The reigning premiers held Lismore to only one behind in the second quarter to wrest back momentum before running away to win by 55 points.

Mark Couzens, Lachie Draper-Bell and Dan Pritchard kicked three goals each while Ellis-Cluff and Malcolm Trotter chimed in with two majors.

The Coffs Breakers unbeaten start to the season came to an end at the hands of Ballina.

The Bombers big bodied players were very good on the small confines of their own oval but the Breakers paid the price for a slow start as well as a poor conversion rate in front of goal.

Port Macquarie showed its first win of the season isn't far away.

The Magpies fielded their strongest line-up so far this season but couldn't quite get the job done at home against Tweed Coast.

The Tigers proved stronger in the second half turning a five point half time deficit into a 15 point win.

Byron Bay showed Grafton no mercy.

The Tigers were simply humbled by the Byron combination who stamped themselves as the number one team in Northern NSW with a 201 point thumping.

AFL NORTH COAST

Sawtell/Toormina 15.13 (103) def Lismore Swans 7.6.48

Ballina 9.16 (70) def Coffs Breakers 4.12 (36)

Tweed Coast 10.14 (74) def Port Macquarie 9.5 (59)

Byron Bay 30.23 (203) def Grafton 0.2 (2)

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  afl north coast afl nsw/act

