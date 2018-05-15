Saints firing on top

Todd Matthews of the Sawtell/Toormina Saints attacks the ball against the Port Macquarie Magpies. AFL North Coast 12 May 2018 Richardson Park Photo: Brad Greenshields

Todd Matthews of the Sawtell/Toormina Saints attacks the ball against the Port Macquarie Magpies. AFL North Coast 12 May 2018 Richardson Park Photo: Brad Greenshields Brad Greenshields

SAWTELL/Toormina has opened a two game lead at the top of the ladder after a resounding win over Port Macquarie.

The Saints won by 116 points but the margin could've been greater had it not been for a starngely inaccurate first term that saw the home team kick nine behinds without a major while the Magpies were scoreless.

Saints coach Brandt Lee has his troops firing with confidence building as the season's unbeaten streak continues.

The Coffs Breakers returned to the winners list for the first time since the opening round.

Any thoughts Grafton might possibly cause an upset were quickly put to bed early with the Breakers leading by 25 points at the first change and 66 at the main interval.

In just his third game in seniors Aden van Ryswyk led the goalkicking with five goals, closely followed by Nick Stanlan Velt with four.

Meanwhile Sawtell/Toormina is also the early leader in the inaugural AFL North Coast women's competition.

The Saints burst out of the blocks on Saturday to kick four goals in the first term despite Port Macquarie playing winning the clearances.

The Magpies came out strong early in the second term to kick two goals but Sawtell/Toormina's defence worked hard to ensure a 6.4 (40) to 2.5 (17) victory.

Keira Basset is the find of the season, booting another four goals for the Saints to mark herself as the form forward.

The Sawtell women remain unbeaten and are two wins ahead of Port who's presented the biggest challenge to this point of the season.

AFL NORTH COAST

SAWTELL/TOORMINA

0.9 5.15 11.17 18.22 (130)

PORT MACQUARIE

0.0 0.1 0.2 2.2 (14)

Goals - Saw: M. Napier 5, J. Perks 4, A. Boatfield 2, D. Johnson 2, J. Little 2, K. Radford, M. Trotter, C. Perks.

COFFS BREAKERS

4.7 11.12 16.20 25.26 (176)

GRAFTON

1.0 2.0 2.2 3.4 (22)

Goals - Coffs: A. Van Ryswyk 5, N. Stanlan-Velt 4, R. Close 3, C. Frangos 3, S. Close 3, J. Sincock 2, B. Gibbeson, T. Jones, A. Hilliar, A. Brooker, R. Bennett. Graf: P. Laurie 2, R. Leslie.