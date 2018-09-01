Menu
The Sawtell Toormina Saints have this afternoon won the 2018 North Coast AFL premiership.
Sport

Oh when the Saints come marching in ... 2018 premiers

1st Sep 2018 6:30 PM

THE Sawtell Toormina Saints have this afternoon claimed the 2018 North Coast AFL premiership.

Facing cross town rivals, and reigning premiers the Coffs Breakers at Coffs C.ex Stadium the Saints were able to kick clear in the fourth quarter to post a 9.6.60 to 12.11.83 victory.

Coffs led by 19 points at half time, before the Saints rallied in the third kicking three goals to lead by two points at three quarter time.

From there the Saints dominated the final quarter booting four goals to the Breakers one to claim a premiership and reverse the result in the preliminary final.

Full match report in Wednesday's Advocate.

NORTH COAST AFL GRAND FINAL DAY

- Coffs C.ex Stadium -

Winners of the 2018 premierships:

Seniors - Sawtell/Toormina Saints AFL Club 

Saints 12.11.83

Breaker 9.6.60 

Reserves - Port Macquarie Magpies AFL

Port Macquarie 12.4.76

Coffs Breakers 6.6.42

Women - Sawtell/Toormina Saints

Saints 6.6.42  

Port Macquarie 0.4.4

U17's - Port Macquarie Magpies

Coffs Coast Advocate

