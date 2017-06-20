Saints and Breakers suffer defeats up north

THEY'RE still on top of the AFL North Coast ladder but neither Sawtell/Toormina or the Coffs Breakers could secure a victory in the cross conference round played on Saturday.

Playing against teams from the Northern Rivers competitions, the Saints had a long road trip to Pottsville to face the Tweed Coast Tigers, while the Breakers also headed north to face the north's best team, Byron Bay.

Sawtell/Toormina was missing 12 regular senior players from its line-up but burst out of the gates to kick the first three goals of the contest. However, the Tigers kicked 18 of the last 21 goals to run out convincing 77 point victors.

Coffs Breakers pushed Byron as hard as any team has this season but still came up nine goals short.

The Breakers trailed by seven points at the first break but the second term is where Byron did the damage, kicking six unanswered goals.

The two local teams are both at home this Saturday.