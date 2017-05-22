Saints and Breakers continue their winning ways

Coffs Breakers coach Nic Von Schill was dynamite in front of the big sticks kicking seven goals against Tweed Coast Tigers.

THE second cross conference round of the AFL North Coast season saw a better set of results for the local teams but the performances of Grafton and Port Macquarie left a lot to be desired.

At the final break at Richardson Park it looked like a repeat performance of the 2016 contest between Sawtell/Toormina and Ballina was on the cards when the Bombers held a two point lead.

Last season Ballina kicked away in the final quarter to claim the win but this time there was complete role reversal as the Saints piled on five unanswered goals to storm home with a 30 point victory.

This was a see-sawing match with the lead changing hands at every break. In the end, superior fitness for the Sawtell players was key to the win.

Dan Pritchard continued his strong vein of form in front of goal to boot five majors.

Coffs Breakers hosted Tweed Coast Tigers in an open and fast flowing match with both teams trading goals from the start.

Just prior to half time Breakers managed to go on a goal scoring run to take a very handy 20 point lead into the sheds.

In the final term the Tigers wilted physically and the Breakers accelerated to run out winners by 59 points and score a handy percentage boost on the way.

Nic von Schill kicked seven goals while Luke Symons, Mackinlay Pearce, and Jack Mapleson were the standout performers for the Breakers.

Port Macquarie took until the final quarter to kick its first goal of the match as Byron Bay ran rampant to win by 232 points.

Nine goals in the third quarter by the Lismore Swans set up their 119 point over Grafton who once again had Luke Stanford as its best player.