Saintly performance puts women in record books

HISTORY MAKERS: Sawtell-Toormina Saints go into the record books by winning the first AFL North Coast women's flag.

HISTORY MAKERS: Sawtell-Toormina Saints go into the record books by winning the first AFL North Coast women's flag. AFL North Coast

IT was a landmark moment when Sawtell-Toormina went into the record books as first winners of an AFL North Coast women's premiership.

The match against Port Macquarie Magpies was a tight tussle and saw the Saints claim victory off the back of the ability to convert chances.

Keira Basset at full forward for Sawtell was her usual, reliable self, booting three majors to contribute half of the team's scoring.

At the other end, Port's midfield was tireless and players were able to generate their share of forward 50 metre entries but relentless pressure from the Saints defence made scoring extremely difficult.

Tall forward Anishah Burnes took several strong grabs for Port but the Saints key defenders were able to ensure these were always at the limit of her kicking distance.

Goal line rushed behinds prevented Port from earning maximum scoreboard value.

Ahlani Eddy was excellent for Saints around the ground and provided much of the forward thrust.

Sara Smith-Lester was a rock in defence taking numerous intercept marks and Maggie Mills provided good run and carry across the half back flank.

In addition to Basset's three goals, Katie Drury, Alana Hanson and Vienna Schoeffel added one apiece.

Port tried hard all day, characterised by Cambridge McCormick winning the medal for best on ground which is a huge achievement for a player in a losing team.

Lauren Beasley and Jenni Cooper were both strong in defence, with Clare O'Dwyer, Amy Foo and Shaarn Whitehouse getting through a power of work.

Sawtell Toormina Saints 6.6 (42) defeated Port Macquarie Magpies 0.4 (4)