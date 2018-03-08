Menu
Login
Adam Foster shows off his good-sized kingfish.
Adam Foster shows off his good-sized kingfish. Gerard Billing
News

Sailfish, marlin just a few hooked up in dream trip

Keagan Elder
by
8th Mar 2018 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

THE near 600km trip to go fishing was all worth it for a young Sydney angler, who hooked up some of Coffs' best game fish.

Adam Foster, 16, started fishing for mackerel at the weekend. Only he got every other fish but the silver speedsters.

Trolling live baits off Split Solitary Island, Adam's bait was struck by a big fish. Reeling the bait in he was hit again by a sailfish, rarely encountered on the Coffs Coast.

Adam said his guide has never seen a sailfish in our local waters in 15 years.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The young angler, who usually targets the humble bream in Sydney Harbour, was impressed by the brutal power of the prized game fish.

"I had a good run from him," Adam said.

"I was surprised by the power of it."

Unfortunately the sailfish freed itself from the hooks.

But all was not lost, Adam landed a solid metre-long king fish and an impressive wahoo.

While his dad landed a good-sized black marlin.

Adam posted the highlights of his epic trip on Youtube which has been watched more than 100 times, surely a good promotion for Coffs.

coffs coast fishing coffs harbour kingfish marlin sailfish sydney wahoo
Coffs Coast Advocate
Local shares her experience meeting Ed in Coffs - twice

Local shares her experience meeting Ed in Coffs - twice

Celebrity Simone Cook was the subject of envy after she was lucky enough to not only meet Ed Sheeran when he visited in 2015, but again during his recent stopover.

Funding available for Coffs Coast early education

Funding available for Coffs Coast early education

News Preschools on the Coffs Coast are encouraged to apply for grants

Cr Swan awarded in celebration of woman in politics

Cr Swan awarded in celebration of woman in politics

News Cr Swan awarded Ministers' Award on International Women's Day

Flood chasers examine water quality in 'world leading' study

Flood chasers examine water quality in 'world leading' study

News Effects of flooding and run-offs under the microscope

Local Partners