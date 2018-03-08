Sailfish, marlin just a few hooked up in dream trip

THE near 600km trip to go fishing was all worth it for a young Sydney angler, who hooked up some of Coffs' best game fish.

Adam Foster, 16, started fishing for mackerel at the weekend. Only he got every other fish but the silver speedsters.

Trolling live baits off Split Solitary Island, Adam's bait was struck by a big fish. Reeling the bait in he was hit again by a sailfish, rarely encountered on the Coffs Coast.

Adam said his guide has never seen a sailfish in our local waters in 15 years.

The young angler, who usually targets the humble bream in Sydney Harbour, was impressed by the brutal power of the prized game fish.

"I had a good run from him," Adam said.

"I was surprised by the power of it."

Unfortunately the sailfish freed itself from the hooks.

But all was not lost, Adam landed a solid metre-long king fish and an impressive wahoo.

While his dad landed a good-sized black marlin.

Adam posted the highlights of his epic trip on Youtube which has been watched more than 100 times, surely a good promotion for Coffs.