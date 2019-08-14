Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said she welcomed the government's decision to fund the first year of the levy hike for local councils.
Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said she welcomed the government's decision to fund the first year of the levy hike for local councils.
Politics

Saffin welcomes ‘backdown’ on levy

Michael Doyle
14th Aug 2019 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STATE Government decision to fund the first year of the increase to the local government Emergency Service Levy, has been welcomed by a Labor MP.

Janelle Saffin, member for Lismore, called the decision by the Berejiklian-led Liberal-National government "a stunning backdown", believing it will benefit councils in regional areas.

"I hope this government will learn a lesson from this debacle that you don't just dump a big bill on councils, and in effect ratepayers, with scant warning or consultation and expect people to wear it," Ms Saffin said.

"The one-year reprieve for councils is welcome because it will save our four local councils a total of $341,970 in 2019-2020 and it means 128 councils across New South Wales will not have to find $13.6 million out of thin air."

The Lismore MP who entered the parliament this year after securing the seat in the March election, said she hoped the government would now work with local councils to redesign the funding of the scheme.

janelle saffin labor lismore nsw government tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Coffs Coast mourns a remarkable lady

    premium_icon Coffs Coast mourns a remarkable lady

    News Businesswoman and community stalwart Kerry Hines has died.

    Findings from the bottom of the harbour

    premium_icon Findings from the bottom of the harbour

    News A group of freedivers came together to find out what's down there

    Politicians score points as workers face cuts

    premium_icon Politicians score points as workers face cuts

    Business Politicians score points while Essential Energy workers face cuts.

    Construction begins on $11m trades training hub

    premium_icon Construction begins on $11m trades training hub

    News The facility could deliver 200 new training places