Safety upgrades announced for notorious roundabout

ONE of Coffs Harbour's most notorious crash blackspots, the Englands Rd roundabout, will be improved under a $208,000 NSW Government works program.

This has come as part of a record $182 million funding announced this week for safety upgrades on country roads in a bid to reduce alarmingly high road fatality figures.

In 2018, there were 354 deaths on NSW roads - 241 of these on country roads.

Coffs Harbour will see its slice of the funding spent on installing vehicle activated signs and transverse line marking at the Englands Rd roundabout from 2019-2020.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, has been vocal over the past years about the need to improve the roundabout.

Following yet another truck roll-over at the location in October, the State MP called on the RMS and Coffs Harbour City Council to act on the issue before lives were lost.

He called for the heavy vegetation in the centre of the roundabout the be removed as a short-term solution, saying it obscured views on all sides. This vegetation however remains.

"From day one, road safety has been one of my top priorities, and I'm glad to be able to deliver this funding to make our roads safer,” he said.

Overall, more than 6000km of vital road safety work will be delivered across the state over the financial year.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said improvements include installing 113km of safety barriers, 3000km of rumble strips and 2800km of wide centreline to prevent road run offs and head-on crashes.

"Last year, there were 26 fewer fatalities on country roads than in 2017. While this is encouraging, it's important not to become complacent. We are committed to building safer roads, but safety is a two way street,” Mrs Pavey said.