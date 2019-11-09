Menu
CALLED OFF: Both the North Coast Premier League cricket and the Group 2 ladies 9s tackle competition didn't go ahead this weekend.
News

SAFETY FIRST: Smoke causes sport fixtures to be cancelled

Sam Flanagan
by
9th Nov 2019 5:41 PM
NUMEROUS sporting events have had to be cancelled and postponed this weekend due to the lingering smoke from bushfires across the North Coast.

The first round of the Group 2 ladies 9s tackle competition was scheduled to be staged at Geoff Motors Oval last night.

A decision was made to postpone the double-header, featuring Coffs Harbour Comets v Grafton Ghosts and Comets v Sawtell Panthers, just after 3pm yesterday afternoon.

Round four of the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League, which was going to be staged in Sawtell and Woolgoolga, was cancelled on Saturday morning. 

All senior and junior Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association games were also cancelled on Saturday, with the association's Facebook page saying the decision was due to the air quality. 

