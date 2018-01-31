Safety first on the beach

COFFS Coast beaches will get priority funding from the NSW Government to improve shark detection and beachgoer safety.

"I am delighted Coffs Harbour City Council has been successful in receiving $9326 to buy 11 portable megaphones and 11 Bushnell binoculars,” Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"This equipment is for distribution across our local beaches, as well as four mobile vehicles used for emergencies.

"The funding is part of $200,000 on offer to community groups to improve shark surveillance and improve safety for beachgoers as part of the Shark Observation Grants Program.

"This funding is a great addition to the range of shark bite mitigation measures already in place and complements the $16m shark management strategy and the Shark Meshing (Bather Protection) program.

"I'm also thrilled Volunteer Marine Rescue NSW receives $41,250 for the purchase of 50 new hand held UHF radios along the NSW coast, while Surf Life Saving New South Wales will be able to purchase and disseminate standardised shark signage across all NSW patrolled beaches to the tune of $19,986.”

Under the program, a number of different projects can be funded, including observation towers, new observation equipment, emergency evacuation alarms and communication systems on beaches and headlands for effective shark detection, community awareness and enhanced bather safety.

Applications may also be made for mobile structures or to complement fixed observation tower projects and for observation equipment and warning systems to enhance bather safety.

For more information visit dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/sharks/management/shark-observation-grant-program