Safety concerns over boat ramp

ONLOOKERS witnessed a thrilling sight over the Easter long weekend at the Coffs Harbour boat ramp as boaties attempted to drive through the silted up entrance from the harbour to the ramp.

A number of locals and visitors have contacted The Coffs Coast Advocate sharing concerns about the dangers they witnessed and are asking if it will 'take someone to be killed' for things to change.

The issue of sand building up in the entrance is a long standing one caused by sand and swell in the harbour. The problems means many boats have been been caught out on the sandbar and the occupants jumping over board to save their boats.

Coffs Harbour City Council regularly dredge the site but during conditions that combine a low tide, and certain wind and swell it doesn't take much for it to build back up.

"I saw boats on the rocks and women in the water trying to hold them away from the rocks. I don't know how anyone wasn't killed there on the weekend, it's beyond me because it was that bad," local fisherman Frank Johnson said.

"While I was down there, there must have been around 20 to 30 people complaining about the boat ramp and they were all from out of town saying it was one of the most dangerous boat ramps in Australia which is not good for town."

Frank said he has been caught out on the sandbar but had the knowledge to wait for a wave to take him over but was concerned about the dangers visitors or inexperienced boaters could find themselves in.

"You could go dredge there now and if you got an onshore wind it could be silted up in an hour, it wouldn't be cheap, to work that digger and keep digging.

"I've been to a lot of boat ramps in Australia and think it's one of the worst I've been to.

"Somebody is definitely going to be killed there unless something is fixed."

Frank suggested extending the southern break wall into the harbour pointing towards Jetty beach so the waves wash the sand down the side of the wall, swirl around and wash it out of the harbour.

Coffs Harbour boat ramp incidents by Brett Vercoe: Coffs Harbour boat ramp incidents by Brett Vercoe in 2014.

A letter to the editor from Simon Jeffery shared Frank's concerns.

"One would hope we're not waiting for a fatality to occur before something is done about this which let's face it, is a real probability in the current state of the boat ramp," Mr Jeffrey wrote.

"Having watched this unfold over the Easter weekend, talking to visitors and locals alike, this might be the last straw for a lot of people coming to Coffs Harbour.

"To think this boat ramp is good enough and for the money already wasted on it is arrogant and ignorant.

"Enough is enough, address this with urgency before a serious incident occurs on your watch."