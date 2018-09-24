Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The FDA is working with manufacturers of isoxazoline products to include new label information
The FDA is working with manufacturers of isoxazoline products to include new label information
Pets & Animals

SAFETY ALERT: Pet owners warned of side-effects

Jenna Thompson
by
24th Sep 2018 11:14 AM

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to pet owners and veterinarians about the potential for neurologic adverse reactions to flea and tick treatments for dogs and cats.

The FDA state that some animals receiving drugs in the isoxazoline class, including Bravecto, Nexgard, Credelio and Simparica have experienced adverse events including muscle tremors, ataxia, and seizures.

While these medications are still considered to be safe to use, with the majority of pet owners finding no adverse reactions in their pets, the FDA is working with manufacturers of isoxazoline products to include new label information which highlights these possible neurologic events, thus making a more informed decision for their pets.

Why now?

According to the release, although FDA scientists carefully evaluate an animal drug prior to approval, there is the potential for new information to emerge after marketing, when the product is used in a much larger population.

In the first three years after approval, the FDA pays particularly close attention to adverse event reports, looking for any safety information that may emerge.

domestic animals flea and tick neurolgical disorder pets poisoning
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bypass concept design to include two tunnels and one cutting

    Bypass concept design to include two tunnels and one cutting

    News Community information sessions to start this week.

    Shop around for fuel

    premium_icon Shop around for fuel

    News Find the best priced Ethanol, Unleaded and Diesel today.

    PACIFIC HIGHWAY: Changed traffic conditions

    PACIFIC HIGHWAY: Changed traffic conditions

    News Slow lane closures will be in place while the work is carried out

    Explosive find in Anzac's war relics after seven decades

    premium_icon Explosive find in Anzac's war relics after seven decades

    News Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal Squad detonate explosive substance.

    Local Partners