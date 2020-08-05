SAFER HERE: COVID refugees enjoy our hospitality

Victorian traveller Andy Barber says he and his wife have been treated fine on their travels through NSW.

Victorian traveller Andy Barber says he and his wife have been treated fine on their travels through NSW.

ANDY Barber offers a friendly greeting, but said he’s doing the right thing and keeping his distance from everyone.

He’s not contagious but with COVID-19 ravaging his home state of Victoria, he and his wife had been warned about the reception they and their Victorian plates might get travelling through New South Wales.

“They said people would be like ‘ohhhh’, and throw stones at us,” Barber said.

“But it’s all rubbish, just propaganda. We haven’t had a single problem.”

The couple have been travelling for more than a month through the state, their Mornington Peninsula address outside the Melbourne hotzone of the disease.

Spending the past 16 days at Minnie Water, they had stopped at the Maclean Showground on the latest part of their adventure.

And he said the welcome mat had been rolled out everywhere they went, with locals always keen for a chat.

“We’re all Australian’s mate,” he said. “We’ve loved it. These are beautiful towns, the people have been really good and we’ve had a lot of fun.”

Mr Barber said they took three months off every year to travel, normally to north Queensland, but with uncertainty over the border, would stay within New South Wales.

Queensland Police stop and turn Victorian vehicles around for a secondary check at the Griffith Street Coolangatta QLD/NSW Border Checkpoint Picture Scott Powick

“We might get over a bit west before we go back, it’s about a seven day drive home.”

With Victoria on total lockdown, Mr Barber agreed that he might be safer to stay north of the border for a while.

“From what my kids tell me, stay away,” he said. “They said it’s getting worse, and all because there’s idiots down there not abiding by the rules.”