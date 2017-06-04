Safer crossing for Woolgoolga shoppers

A new pedestrian crossing across Solitary Islands way at Woolgoolga is being built.

WORK has started on a new pedestrian crossing in Woolgoolga to make it safer for those crossing Solitary Islands Way.

The work involves removing the existing children's crossing and replacing it with a marked crossing on what used to be the Pacific Hwy and is next to the Woolworths supermarket.

Pedestrian movements have changed since the opening of the Woolworths supermarket as vulnerable pedestrians, mainly the elderly, need to cross Solitary Islands Way to access the supermarket.

This increased pedestrian movement creates a safety issue which will be addressed by the addition of the marked pedestrian crossing.

As pedestrian crossings can't be placed on multi-lane roads this section of the road has also been narrowed to one lane north and south.

Drivers should take extra care at this intersection during and after construction and should always give way to pedestrians on the road.