Sadistic jail rivals back together

CHILD killer Brett Peter Cowan's biggest rival - also a sick sexual predator - has been moved back into the same prison, it can be revealed.

The Sunday Mail has been told rapist Douglas Brian Jackway was transferred into Brisbane's Wolston jail in the last week.

Jackway, a violent sadistic man who has sexually assaulted children, has been dubbed one of Queensland's worst prisoners by officers who have dealt with him in jail over the years.

"They (Cowan and Jackway) can never be housed together, that's for sure," a prison officer told The Sunday Mail of the recent move.

Douglas Brian Jackway. 7 News

Jackway has always had grievances with Cowan and was briefly transferred out of the jail in 2016 when, armed with a broom, he said he was going to "get to" him.

"Jackway doesn't want to be in the same centre as he is, so he trashed his cell," a prison source told The Sunday Mail in 2016.

"They had to restrain him. He said he was going to get to Cowan. He doesn't want him in the centre.

"They just got rid of him and sent him to Arthur Gorrie."

Jackway has previously claimed he was bashed in prison because of "media conflict over the Daniel Morcombe case" and that there were "700 people" who wanted to kill Cowan but he wasn't one of them.

Cowan is serving a life sentence for the abduction and murder of Sunshine Coast schoolboy Daniel Morcombe who disappeared from a bus stop in 2003.

Brett Peter Cowan who was jailed of the abduction and murder of Daniel Morcombe

Jackway was cross-examined by Cowan's legal defence team during his trial over the murder of Daniel after they raised him as a possible person of interest in the schoolboy's disappearance.

When he was 19, Jackway sexually assaulted a boy. In 1995 he was jailed for attempted rape. He was released in 2003, which was the same year Daniel was abducted.

Jackway was later charged with raping a nine-year-old girl when he was aged 14 and has been in jail since.

After the jail incident in 2016 it's understood he returned to Wolston and was later locked up in Capricornia jail in Rockhampton in September 2017.

Jackway, described as a "biological psychopath" by one psychologist, has been serving an indefinite prison sentence which is reviewed every year.