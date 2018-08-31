Saddle up for an easier ride

EASY RIDING: Dan Alcock has more tips for enjoying your ride.

EASY RIDING: Dan Alcock has more tips for enjoying your ride. Trevor Veale

THE Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge 60km and 100km distances both have a time cut off so preparation is needed in covering the distance.

The fit of the bicycle is important for longer distances so get your bike shop to check your position.

Training

VERY obviously, ride your bike often.

Three to four times per week if time allows it.

Little and often are the key here - not total kilometres.

A few shorter rides during the week of about half the distance of the Challenge and one longer ride of two-thirds the distance when time allows.

Practise riding in a group or bunch - join a local bunch ride.

The more comfortable you are riding in a bunch, the better and faster you will go on the day.

Learn bunch etiquette either by joining a local bunch or check out the Cycle Challenge website or research bunch riding etiquette on the web.

There are some great articles written on safe bunch riding.

Bunches work on similar principles of a shared workload and alerting fellow riders of potential dangers.

Food And Water

THESE are critical when training and on the ride day.

If you become dehydrated or hungry it is similar to driving your car on an empty tank.

Not only that but your ability to recover is severely affected.

Energy gels are great but care should be taken as too many can cause an upset tummy.

Alternate gels or chews with something more familiar that travels well like bananas, muesli bars or fruit cake.

The key with food is to keep grazing throughout the ride to keep your energy stores even over the event.

Do not drink high energy drinks early in the ride as the sugar spike soon leaves you and can leave you feeling very flat and tired.

On The Day

Make sure on the day that your bicycle is safe, has tyres in good condition and always ride with a flashing head and tail light.

Here's a note on tyre pressure.

The roads of the Bellingen Shire are beautiful but can be lumpy and bumpy and if you have a road bike use 25mm or larger tyres and lower pressure than on smooth bitumen.

Approximately 90 psi.

Have fun.