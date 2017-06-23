21°
Saddle up and hit the road for a good cause

Keagan Elder
| 23rd Jun 2017 3:25 PM
GOOD SORT: President of the Coffs Harbour branch of the Native Suns Motorcycle Club Ray 'Razor' Johnson is focused on raising funds for good rather than bad.
GOOD SORT: President of the Coffs Harbour branch of the Native Suns Motorcycle Club Ray 'Razor' Johnson is focused on raising funds for good rather than bad.

DON your leathers and go for a ride for a good cause on Saturday.

Native Sons Coffs Harbour have launched a full throttle fundraiser to help Mia Taylor from Nambucca Heads who was born with only three quarters of a heart.

Mia, 3, was diagnosed with hyper plastic left heart syndrome and is due for her last steps of her operations before she turns four.

After this, Mia will have a 50% chance of making it to adulthood.

To help, the charitable biker club will roll out a 'Dice Run' from the Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga and make a series of stops before finishing at the Moonee Beach Tavern.

At each stop, riders will roll two dice. Whoever has the highest total at the end of the ride wins a $200 cash prize and $500 tattoo at Skins Wizard.

The ride will stop at Village Green, Grafton; Restpoint Hotel, Copmanhurst; Shannon Creek Dam; Coutts Tavern, Coutts Crossing and at the Golden Dog, Glenreagh.

It costs $25 to register and $5 for a re-roll. Registrations open at 9.30am and the ride will start at 10am.

For more information, email native.sons.coffs.mc@gmail.com.

If you wish to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/native-sons-helping-mia

Topics:  fundraiser gofundme campaign hyper plastic left heart syndrome native sons coffs harbour whatson

