Saddle up and hit the road for a good cause

DON your leathers and go for a ride for a good cause on Saturday.
Native Sons Coffs Harbour have launched a full throttle fundraiser to help Mia Taylor from Nambucca Heads who was born with only three quarters of a heart.
Mia, 3, was diagnosed with hyper plastic left heart syndrome and is due for her last steps of her operations before she turns four.
After this, Mia will have a 50% chance of making it to adulthood.
To help, the charitable biker club will roll out a 'Dice Run' from the Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga and make a series of stops before finishing at the Moonee Beach Tavern.
At each stop, riders will roll two dice. Whoever has the highest total at the end of the ride wins a $200 cash prize and $500 tattoo at Skins Wizard.
The ride will stop at Village Green, Grafton; Restpoint Hotel, Copmanhurst; Shannon Creek Dam; Coutts Tavern, Coutts Crossing and at the Golden Dog, Glenreagh.
It costs $25 to register and $5 for a re-roll. Registrations open at 9.30am and the ride will start at 10am.
For more information, email native.sons.coffs.mc@gmail.com.
If you wish to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/native-sons-helping-mia